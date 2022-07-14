KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 9-year-old took a car and led troopers on a chase in Knightdale early Thursday, officials said.

The Highway Patrol said troopers were able to track the vehicle down which led to a brief pursuit that ended in the 800 block of Old Knight Road near Knightdale Boulevard.

Troopers set up a roadblock but the child drove the Mini Cooper over a drain – which stopped the vehicle, troopers said.

(CBS 17/Darran Todd)

The child was taken by EMS to WakeMed Pediatric Hospital with minor injuries.

The boy’s mother spoke with CBS 17 and said the child is diagnosed with autism and this isn’t the first time he’s taken a car like this.

She said the boy’s therapist was at the family’s residence Thursday morning when the child snuck out of the house and got into the vehicle.

The therapist attempted to get the boy out of the car before he took off, the mother said.

After treatment at the hospital, the child will be released to his parents.

Further information was not immediately available.