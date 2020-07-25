9-year-old dies in NC after being shot in vehicle

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

EDENTON, N.C. (WITN) — A 9-year-old girl died, and a woman is in the hospital recovering following a shooting at Lynnhaven Trailer Park on Friday.

Around 10:20 p.m., the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call telling them about a shooting.

Deputies say there were two victims from the shooting in a vehicle.

One of the victims was the 9-year-old girl who later died from her injuries.

The other victim was a woman who is being treated for her injuries at Vidant Memorial Hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case should call the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at (252)-482-8484 or the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500