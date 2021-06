BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — 9 dogs are at Burlington Animal Shelter recovering after they were found abandoned in varying states of neglect.

A viewer e-mailed FOX8 about a pickup truck pulling up to a dead-end road and dropping off the dogs, who are seen to be dirty and matted in the viewer video we received.

We confirmed that the dogs are currently at the Burling Animal Shelter receiving care. We will continue to update this story as it unfolds.