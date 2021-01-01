LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — Officials in upstate New York say nine nuns at a convent have died of causes related to COVID-19 in just over a month.
An Albany County spokesperson says in a statement to the Times Union newspaper that officials are aware of the deaths among the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in Latham.
WNYT-TV reported earlier in December that 22 sisters had tested positive. The convent’s website says it is home to 140 nuns.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany says the convent is not ready to issue a statement.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- 9 nuns at NY convent die from COVID-19 in month
- Watch Live: US celebrates 2021 beginning with an empty Times Square
- Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship helps minority and women-owned businesses grow
- Lexington man recalls being shot in the face while driving on I-77 in South Carolina
- Nonprofits helping older adults amid new warning from the state