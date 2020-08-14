9/11 light tribute will not shine in New York this year due to COVID concerns

Public schools across New York will now offer a brief moment of silence on the anniversary of 9/11.

NEW YORK — This year, the Tribute in Light, which shines to honor the victims of the September 11 terror attacks, will not shine in New York.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.

“This incredibly difficult decision was reached in consultation with our partners after concluding the health risks during the pandemic were far too great for the large crew required to produce the annual Tribute in Light,” officials with the memorial and museum wrote.

The museum says they hope the Tribute in Light can return next year for the 20th anniversary.