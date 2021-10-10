88-year-old woman found dead in Danville; officers launch homicide investigation

DANVILLE, Va. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after an 88-year-old woman was found dead in a Danville homicide investigation, according to police.

At about 10:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 300 block of Juless Street.

The 911 caller said they found 88-year-old Elizabeth Morris Adkins unresponsive inside.

Officers found Adkins dead inside the home.

Police have not released many details about the case, but officers are investigating the situation as a homicide.

The victim’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine cause of death.

Anyone with surveillance cameras who lives on Juless Street and the surrounding areas is asked to call Danville police patrol at (434) 799-6510, investigations at (434) 799-6508, Crime stoppers at (434) 793-0000 or 911.

