87 people face felony charges after protest at Kentucky attorney general’s home over death of Breonna Taylor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A protest at the home of the Kentucky attorney general ended in more than 80 arrests, according to WAVE.

Before 5 p.m. Tuesday, dozens of protesters took to A.G. Daniel Cameron’s home in Graymoor-Devondale to call for justice after Breonna Taylor was shot eight times and killed by police when officers came into her apartment with a no-knock warrant on March 13.

The police department has already fired one of the police officers involved in the fatal shooting, Brett Hankison.

Louisville Metro Police said 87 people were arrested for refusing to leave. Officers say they were first given the option to disperse before the arrests were made.

The 87 are charged with felony intimidating a participant in a legal process and criminal trespassing. Some also face a charge of disorderly conduct, according to WAVE.

The protest came the day after the Kentucky attorney general told the public that the investigation into the officer’s actions is still ongoing.

WAVE reports that Cameron’s office issued the following statement following the protest:

“From the beginning, our office has set out to do its job, to fully investigate the events surrounding the death of Ms. Breonna Taylor. We continue with a thorough and fair investigation, and today’s events will not alter our pursuit of the truth. The stated goal of today’s protest at my home was to ‘escalate.’ That is not acceptable and only serves to further division and tension within our community. Justice is not achieved by trespassing on private property, and it’s not achieved through escalation. It’s achieved by examining the facts in an impartial and unbiased manner. That is exactly what we are doing and will continue to do in this investigation.”