81-year-old woman identified after being hit by car, killed while walking on US 29 in Rockingham County

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car while walking on a highway in Rockingham County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 6:18 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 29, near Estes Road, in Rockingham County.

Troopers say 81-year-old Emma J. Jenkins, of Danville, Virginia, was walking on U.S. 29 when she was hit by a 2011 Toyota passenger car that was heading north.

At the scene, investigators found a Chrysler minivan belonging to the victim and determined that it had been involved in an earlier single-vehicle crash.

No charges have been filed.

The scene was cleared at 8:59 p.m.