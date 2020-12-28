81-year-old woman identified after being hit by car, killed while walking on US 29 in Rockingham County

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A woman is dead after she was hit by a car while walking on a highway in Rockingham County, according to Highway Patrol.
At about 6:18 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 29, near Estes Road, in Rockingham County.
Troopers say 81-year-old Emma J. Jenkins, of Danville, Virginia, was walking on U.S. 29 when she was hit by a 2011 Toyota passenger car that was heading north.
At the scene, investigators found a Chrysler minivan belonging to the victim and determined that it had been involved in an earlier single-vehicle crash.
No charges have been filed.
The scene was cleared at 8:59 p.m.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Teen pilot flying across New Mexico to help rescue animals from crowding shelters
- Want to travel and attend events in 2021? You may need a COVID-19 passport
- As COVID-19 ravages US, shootings, killings are also up
- Was 2020 the worst year ever? Here are a few that could be worse
- Utah football star Ty Jordan died after accidentally shooting self, authorities say