8-year-old girl, her mother, her grandfather found dead in swimming pool of house they had just moved into

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Two adults and a child were found dead in a backyard pool in East Brunswick, New Jersey, WCBS reports.

Neighbors said the family had just moved in about a month ago.

The home was surrounded by police, ambulances and new neighbors late into the evening on Monday.

“It’s just terrible,” Jack Gallagher, a neighbor.

An 8-year-old girl, her 32-year-old mother and her 62-year-old grandfather were found dead.

“A neighbor heard screaming and called 911,” said Lt. Frank Sutter with the East Brunswick Police Department. “All the deceased were taken out of the pool, CPR was done. They were all pronounced in the backyard.”

Authorities are still working to determine how they died.

“There’s no words for that family. It’s very sad,” said Yamini Patel, a neighbor.