8-year-old from Wallburg raises money to help family after tragic crash

WALLBURG, N.C. (WGHP) — One week ago, a 14-year-old and 5-year-old died in a crash on I-77 North in Yadkin County. Troopers say Brittany Adkins was in her SUV with her three daughters when she lost control and hit a tractor-trailer.

Talking to children about tragedy is tough.

Chelsea Kearns had that conversation with her 8-year-old son Aiden.

“Brittany and her three daughters were in a tragic car accident and unfortunately Riley and Sophie did not make it. Brittany and Molly were taken to the hospital,” Kearns said.

As Kearns explained what happened to their dear friends, Aiden came up with an idea — to raise money.

It started out with a simple lemonade stand and a goal of $100.

“Whether it’s celebrating or surprising someone or helping a family in need, Aiden loves to be the hands behind the scenes,” Kearns said.

Three days after he started a lemonade stand, the 8-year-old raised $400 in three hours.

“Some people didn’t even get lemonade. They just donated for the family,” Aiden told FOX8.

“A lot of people came. It was very heartwarming as a mother to see him and telling everybody who and why we were there and what we were raising money for,” Kearns said.

Aiden set up his stand again on Sunday and earned another $200. He’s not through yet.

“It’s very heartwarming to see him have that care and concern for a family that’s close to our hearts,” Kearns said.

Aiden now has a goal to raise $1,000 and plans to set up his stand again on Saturday at the Wallburg Fire Station from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

He has also partnered with Sunset Slush to donate half of their proceeds to the Adkins family.