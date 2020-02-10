8-year-old boy taken to hospital after dog bite in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- An 8-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a dog in High Point on Friday, according to High Point police.

Police said the boy and a friend were trying to round up a dog that had gotten out near Bacon Court.

Another dog was on a chain in the backyard of a home in the 500 block of Bacon Court and the two dogs started fighting.

The 8-year-old tried to break up the dogs and was bitten.

The dog that the children were trying to round up has been quarantined. Its owner is currently out of town.

The 8-year-old was taken to Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. There is no word on his current condition.