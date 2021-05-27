VIDEO: 8 people, including 37-year-old parent, storm classroom, attack 14-year-old girl at Southern Guilford High School, deputies say

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A group of eight people, including an adult, stormed a classroom and attacked a 14-year-old girl at Southern Guilford High School, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, deputies say six students, an 18-year-old and a 37-year-old parent went into a classroom at SGHS and attacked a student.

Three of the students attend SGHS. The other three go to different schools in the county.

Investigators believe the attack was connected to an earlier fight that happened at a bus stop on Monday. A 16-year-old girl who attends SGHS may have led the fight, according to deputies.

Students began to assemble a group of friends, aging between 16 and 18, with a plan for the 16-year-old girl to let the group into the school, deputies say.

Two other students at SGHS walked out of the locked door, giving the group a chance to get inside.

The 16-year-old girl allegedly led the group up to an upstairs classroom.

The sheriff’s office says the group went into the classroom and began assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

The victim suffered minor facial injuries.

Faculty, administration and a school resource officer responded but did not have time to prevent the attack.

The group ran away from the classroom, went down the stairs and made it out to the parking lot where they were stopped.

No one was arrested on Tuesday, but deputies expect charges on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office is working to get warrants on charges of misdemeanor assault and first-degree trespassing for the people who do not attend the school. They may also be accused of inciting a riot. The juveniles will be charged on a juvenile petition.

Investigators are using surveillance video, cell phone video and witness testimony to determine exactly what happened.