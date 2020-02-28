8-foot-long beehive discovered in ceiling of apartment in Virginia

Virginia Wildlife Management and Control shared photos of the massive hive, which measured 16 inches across, on Monday.

RICHMOND, V.A. — A honeybee hive more than 8 feet long was hiding in the ceiling of a Richmond, Virginia, apartment.

Officials say there was about 80 to 100 pounds of honey in the hive.

As they removed the hive, only about 15 to 20 pounds of the honey was saved. The salvaged honey was put in a cooler.

“And no, we don’t EVER terminate Honey bees!” Virginia Wildlife Management and Control said in the post.