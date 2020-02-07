8 campers surrounded by rising water at Dan River rescued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, N.C. -- Water rescue teams worked to rescue around 8 campers who were surrounded by rising water at the Dan River Campground, according to Rockingham County officials.

Rescue officials fought against the current.

Multiple rescue teams responded Friday afternoon to the campground on 700 Webster Rd.

RVs were reportedly involved, and two cars were underwater.

A high line was laid out, and a boat made its way out to get people. The line helped steady the boat against the current.

The water is knee-high but strong enough to carry a person downstream.

The Dan River rose 22 feet from Thursday to Friday.

