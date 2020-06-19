77-year-old woman missing in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 77-year-old woman has gone missing in Greensboro, according to Greensboro police.

At about 11 p.m., Myrtle Dobbins Leach was reported missing.

Leach was last seen at 116 Yester Oaks Way East at Apartment E. She was wearing purple pajamas, a bright pink short-sleeve T-shirt, a blue denim long-sleeve shirt and brown glasses.

Police say she suffers from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2287 or 911.