77-year-old man hit, killed in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was hit and killed in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

The WSPD was called to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 100 block of Glenn Avenue around 8:54 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found David Kendall Clark, 77, of Winston-Salem, laying in the road in front of a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette.

Officers, Forsyth County EMS and Winston-Salem Fire Department personnel immediately began to render aid to Clark. He died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

Preliminary investigation shows that Clark was walking north across the road in the 100 block of Glenn Avenue.

The Corvette was going east on Glenn Avenue when, for unknown reasons, it hit Clark, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

The 100 block of Glenn Avenue is closed while the investigation continues.

Next of kin has been notified.

This is the 17th traffic related fatality for 2020 compared to 11 during this same time in 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view Crime Stoppers of Winston -Salem on Facebook.