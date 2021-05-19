75-year-old Winston-Salem man dies from injuries after being hit by car in April

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man has died from his injuries after being hit by a car last month, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Jimmie Warren Poindexter, 75, was hit by a car on Reynolda Road on the morning of April 28.

Police said Poindexter stepped from behind a flatbed truck into a lane of travel and was hit by a car.

Poindexter was taken by EMS to a local hospital. On May 17, the Traffic Enforcement Unit was notified that Poindexter had died.

An autopsy confirmed Poindexter died from injuries sustained in the crash.

No charges have been filed.

