75-year-old man dies after crash in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man died Monday, the day after he was involved in a crash in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Officers responded around 1:17 p.m. to a crash at the intersection of Cloverdale Avenue and Miller Street.

The early investigation revealed that Wayne Edward Hackett, 75, of Winston-Salem was going west in a 1992 Chevrolet truck on Cloverdale Avenue in the center lane.

A 27-year-old East Bend woman was going south in a 1996 Chevrolet truck on Miller Street in the center lane. A 29-year-old East Bend man was in the passenger seat.

For unknown reasons, the two trucks crashed in the intersection.

Hackett was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police say. He died the next day.

The woman driving the 1996 Chevrolet truck was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The intersection of Cloverdale Avenue and Miller Street was closed but is now reopen.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.