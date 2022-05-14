NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A tractor-trailer driver is in the hospital recovering after crashing through an overpass railing on Friday morning in New Bern.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the truck driver lost control on US-17 heading toward the Trent River Bridge. The driver is now hospitalized with serious injuries. No injuries to others were reported.

Officials said the tractor-trailer fell more than 75 feet before hitting the ground.

The railing on the overpass is damaged, but officials say the road is still safe.

“Well DOT, they’ve done their part coming out, checking the stability of everything, making sure it’s still safe for motorists to pass and anytime in the event they found someone to be unsafe, they would definitely put out things in place as far as a warning,” said Sgt. Michael Riggs of the State Highway Patrol.

That portion of the bridge and Howell Road were closed for more than five hours on Friday and are now reopened.