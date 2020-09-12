73-year-old school bus driver wins $2M jackpot

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A 73-year-old school bus driver who lives in Florida is now planning on retiring after winning a $2 million Powerball jackpot, TC Palm reports.

Jim Dippold says he also plans to buy a 1969 Dodge Dart, which is a car that originally caught his eye in 1968 when he got home from Vietnam.

“I’d like to get a classic car and go to car shows,” he said.

Dippold has been a school bus driver for St. Edwards School for almost 20 years.

On Aug. 26, he checked his Powerball numbers and realized he had won the jackpot.

“It is a shocker…I can’t sleep…I cant function,” he said.

Dippold moved from Pennsylvania to Florida two decades ago and has been playing the same numbers, which are all birthday related, ever since.

He turned his ticket in at the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

He had to put his ticket in a secure drop box due to coronavirus restrictions. He was hesitant to do so at first, but lottery officials announced on Thursday that he won.

His boss knows that he won, but he hasn’t told the students on his route yet.