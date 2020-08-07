71-year-old man caught fleeing bank admits to six armed robberies since 2012

POTOMAC, Md. (ABC7) — A 71-year-old serial bank robber has been arrested in Maryland.

He confessed to six armed robberies over the past eight years.

He also said he planned Tuesday’s heist because he was hoping bad weather during Hurricane Isaias would lead to a slower police response.

Tuesday morning at 10 a.m., Montgomery County police were sent to the PNC Bank for an armed robbery.

The officer on scene spotted 71-year-old James Wersick leaving the bank.

Wersick claimed to be an innocent customer, but the officer didn’t believe him.

Police say Wersick had a pistol, three knives and a bag filled with $7,700.

During an interview at police headquarters, the 71-year-old reportedly confessed to robbing six banks across Montgomery County, dating back to 2012.

He faces more than 300 years in prison.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered him to remain in jail without bond while awaiting trial.