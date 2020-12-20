70-year-old Taco Bell employee gifted more than $6,000

SOUTH DAYTONA, FLA. — A 70-year-old Taco Bell employee in Florida was given the tip of a lifetime on Friday, WESH reports.

Joe DeCicco has been with the restaurant for 20 years, and those who know him fondly call him Taco Bell Joe in the drive-thru.

When he showed up for work, he was greeted by a group of strangers, who call themselves friends, and given a check for over $6,000.



“I’m going to do my best to live up to it and light a little candle in every heart of every person that I meet,” DeCicco said.

To spotlight local restaurants and restaurant workers amid the pandemic, Tricia Phillippi created the Facebook Foodie Group.

Members of the group decided to vote for a favorite employee, and DeCicco won by a landslide. The initial gift for him was for $50 but soon swelled to thousands.

“To just be part of this and to see this man be so touched — it is life-changing for me. I’m very, very grateful,” Phillippi said.



“It’s my customers that I owe this to. They bring out the best in me. It’s them. I couldn’t do it without their help,” DiCicco said.



The Facebook Foodie Group was filled with kind comments about Taco Bell Joe.

He was nominated by Sydney Cichon



“He just brings a smile to everybody’s face, just interacting with him in the drive-thru just brings so much joy,” Cichon said.



Raj Gohill was among the hundreds of people who contributed cash.



“You could have the worse day, and by the time you get through that drive-thru, you’re just smiling,” Gohill said.



DiCicco said he didn’t realize how many people he moved through his work.



“They give me strength. They give me wisdom. They give me vitality,” DiCicco said.