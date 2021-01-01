70-year-old man, 33-year-old woman arrested during Burlington drug bust

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 70-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were arrested during a drug bust in Burlington, according to police.

In November, police received a complaint about a “high number of pedestrians and vehicle passengers” visiting a home on the 200 block of Rolling Road.

The complaint stated that “the individuals arrive, go inside a side door, and stay for a few minutes.” Police say this is a sign of illegal drug use.

Over the next month, police gathered information about the home and identified James Rudolph Haith, 70, of Burlngton, has the primary suspect.

On New Year’s Eve, officers searched the home and found Haith and Amanda Rose Stansel, 33, of Burlington. They were both arrested.

Officers say they also found 34 bindles, or about 8.3 grams, of heroin, 0.3 grams of crack cocaine and numerous pieces of drug paraphernalia.

Both Haith and Stansel were charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin, trafficking heroin, maintaining a dwelling place for the sale of controlled substances, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They both received a $30,000 secured bond.

