GATLINBURG, TN (WSPA) – A 7-yer-old died after a tree fell on a tent she was sleeping in early Wednesday morning in the Great Smokey Mountains.

According to Great Smoky Mountains National Park, park rangers responded to Elkmont Campground at 12:30 a.m. after a tree fell on a tent.

As a result, the girl, from Georgia, died. Her identity has not been released.

The other family members inside the tent, including the father and two other siblings, were not injured.

At this time, the affected campsite and adjacent campsites are closed. Elkmont Campground remains open.