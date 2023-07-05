NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the five victims killed in a plane crash in North Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

Joseph Farnese, 66, of Caldwell, New Jersey, was the pilot and was killed, the coroner’s office said.

Tanique Cheu, 32, and her 7-year-old son, Sean Gardner, were killed in the crash. 17-year-old Odaycia Edwards was also killed. Edwards’ mother, Suzette Coleman-Edwards, 42, died in the crash.

All four were from East Orange, New Jersey, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office said all the victims except for Farnese had legal next of kin living in Jamaica.

The plane took off at 11:02 a.m. and crashed at 11:03 a.m., according to FlightAware. It appears that its most previous flight was Friday, when it flew from Essex County Airport in New Jersey to Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach.

The crash happened along Pete Dye Drive just off Gray Heron Road, according to police. The road was closed for a couple days but reopened on Monday night.