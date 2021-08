AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Seven people were struck by lightning on Grandfather Mountain on Friday afternoon, according to a storm report from the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg Forecast Office.

The strike was reported on MacRae Peak at 12:05 p.m.

One person fell, resulting in a head injury. That person was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Another person suffered burns from the lightning.

All other injuries were minor.