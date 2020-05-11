7 juveniles arrested after police chase, crash in stolen SUV

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) — Seven juveniles were arrested after leading officers on a chase in a stolen SUV in Indianapolis, police say.

The chase started when officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department saw an SUV with stolen plates around 2:30 a.m.

The car drove away when an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver then hit a median and lost control of the SUV before spinning out in the parking lot of a car wash.

Police say seven juveniles who were in the SUV ran from the scene but were arrested a short time later.

They were checked out at a hospital, which is protocol since they are juveniles. They will be charged as juveniles.

No one was injured, and no other vehicles were damaged.