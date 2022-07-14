TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several people who were found unresponsive near a Tampa convenience store Tuesday evening were hospitalized after consuming bad drugs, according to authorities.

Tampa police officers were called to Jackson Meat Market Tuesday just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of 34th Street North and Osborne Avenue. When they arrived, they found six people on the ground, all of whom had difficulty breathing.

Several victims were unresponsive, police said.

One of the victims told police the group had taken a substance and had a bad reaction.

Albert Wyche, 42 (Courtesy of Tampa Police Department)

“Everybody started getting weak,” said Alvin Bouyer, one of the victims who was hospitalized after coming into contact with the drugs. “I just started getting weak. I just seen everybody pretty much falling around me.”

Bouyer told News Channel 8 the ride to the hospital was scary not knowing what was happening.

“It was scary. I thought I was out of here forreal. I thought I was out of here,” said Bouyer. “Everything came out alright but it was real strong. Whatever it was it was really strong,” said Bouyer.

The drugs were tested and discovered to contain Fentanyl mixed with Xylazine, a drug commonly used in veterinary medicine as a sedative. Xylazine also has muscle relaxant properties, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The victims were all taken to local hospitals and are expected to be ok.

During an investigation, police said a suspect drug dealer was identified, located, and arrested. Albert Wyche, 42, was charged with the delivery of a controlled substance.

An investigation is ongoing.