7 Elon University students removed, restricted from campus after allegedly hosting mass gathering; 32 students penalized for attending

ELON, N.C. — Seven Elon University students have been removed or restricted from campus after allegedly holding mass gatherings, according to the university.

No final decisions have yet been made regarding any further punishment, but the university plans to follow its usual process for student conduct violations.

NEW: Elon University students react to others being reprimanded after have a large gathering. University officials tell me, it was at least 30 people at the house gathering which was held off-campus.



Tonight at 5, reaction from town of Elon Chief of Police @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/v67AvFhn5v — Rasheeda (@rasheedakabba) August 26, 2020

Another 32 students also attended those events and face student conduct charges for participating in mass gatherings in violation of the governor’s executive orders.

As of Tuesday, 11 students and 4 employees have tested positive for the coronavirus since May 29.

On Tuesday, 13 people were in temporary quarantine spaces and 30 people were isolating in an assigned room or off-campus housing.

Here is the full statement released by Elon University:

As of Wednesday morning, we have removed/restricted seven individuals from campus for allegedly hosting mass gatherings that violated the governor’s executive orders. Final decisions about their cases are being determined through the standard Student Conduct process. We also have reports of an additional 32 students attending those events. They are also facing student conduct charges for participating in mass gatherings in violation of the governor’s executive orders. The standard outcomes for being found responsible for those violations have been communicated in previous messages to the community that can be found on the university’s Ready & Resilient website at www.elon.edu/rr.