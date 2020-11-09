7 county boards of elections in NC meeting to count at least 3,200 additional absentee ballots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Seven county boards of elections in North Carolina will meet Monday to consider at least 3,200 additional absentee-by-mail ballots.

The ballots that are approved will be added to the unofficial results on the State Board of Elections website.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections said late last week, 10 county boards added around 4,750 absentee ballots to the unofficial totals.

County boards of elections will continue to meet through Friday to consider additional absentee-by-mail votes that arrive at their offices through Nov. 12, as long as they were postmarked on or before Election Day, officials said.

“We are nearing the finish line,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections. “We ask that the public please be patient as county boards of elections, as required, continue to count all eligible ballots that arrive by mail, conduct thorough post-election audits and certify their results.”

According to state law, county boards of elections will complete their processes and canvass the election on Nov. 13. The State Board will meet on Nov. 24 to certify the final results.

As of Monday morning, the State Board of Elections said around 94,900 voters who requested an absentee by-mail ballot had not yet returned an accepted ballot or voted in person during the early voting period.

Officials said the number of the ballots that were ultimately received by county boards of elections and the number counted will be less than 94,900 because some voters cast their ballot in person on Election Day and some likely did not vote at all.

The State Board of Elections said more than 30,000 eligible ballots arrived at county boards of elections over the past several days. Those ballots that have not already been approved and counted will be considered by the county’s board of elections this week.

North Carolina also has 40,766 provisional ballots voted statewide that will be researched to determine whether the voter was eligible. The approved ballots will be reported on the Election Night Results website on Nov. 12 and 13.

In 2016, about 44 percent of provisional ballots cast statewide were counted, the State Board of Elections said.

The following seven counties have meetings scheduled on Monday:

Buncombe Nov. 9 3 p.m. COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS, 77 MCDOWELL ST., ASHEVILLE, NC 28801 806+ estimated to be considered Craven Nov. 9 10 a.m. COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS, 406 CRAVEN ST., NEW BERN, NC 28560 246+ estimated to be considered Cumberland Nov. 9 9 a.m. COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS, 227 FOUNTAINHEAD LN, FAYETTEVILLE, NC 28301 950+ estimated to be considered Johnston Nov. 9 3 p.m. ELECTION SATELLITE OFFICE, 801 S. THIRD STREET SMITHFIELD, NC 27577 400+ estimated to be considered Onslow Nov. 9 5:30 p.m. COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS, 246 GEORGETOWN RD, JACKSONVILLE, NC 28540 500+ estimated to be considered Person Nov. 9 5 p.m. COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS, 331 S. MORGAN ST., ROXBORO, NC 27573 68+ estimated to be considered Watauga Nov. 9 5 p.m. COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS, 842 W. KING ST. SUITE 6, BOONE, NC 28607 230+ estimated to be considered Courtesy: State Board of Elections

Latest headlines from FOX8