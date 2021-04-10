64-year-old man arrives at Winston-Salem hospital after being shot in leg, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man arrived at the hospital on Saturday afternoon after being shot in the leg, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

The 64-year-old arrived at Wake Forest Baptist Medical center around 4:21 p.m. seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.

When police arrived, the man provided limited information about his injuries.

Police were eventually able to determine that the shooting may have happened in the area of 3000 Gilmer Avenue.

Investigation into this incident is still on-going. Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this incident contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.