62-year-old man on moped dies after crash in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead following a crash in Winston-Salem on Friday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 11:05 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a report of a crash in the 5000 block of University Parkway.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2012 Tao Tao Moped and a 1999 Honda Accord were both going south on University Parkway in the middle lane.

For unknown reasons at this time, the Honda crashed into the back of the moped.

Arnulfo Avellaned Antunez, 62, of Winston-Salem, was riding the moped. He was pronounced deceased at the scene, the release says.

The driver of the Honda was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Next of kin was notified.