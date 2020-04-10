61-year-old man killed by falling tree in Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) — A man was killed Thursday afternoon when a tree fell, striking and killing him, Statesville police said.

The tragic accident happened around 2 p.m. Thursday, April 9 at 501 Mulberry St.

Police said Theodore Adams, 61, was getting out of his car in the parking lot of an apartment complex and began walking toward the building when a very large tree was blown down into the parking lot, striking and killing him.

Three vehicles in the parking lot were also damaged, police said.