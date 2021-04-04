60-year-old Eden man dies after crash on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead following a fatal crash in Greensboro on Saturday.

The crash shut down the southbound lanes of Battleground Avenue when two SUVs collided around 11 a.m.

The road was shut down for hours at Albright Drive and Fortune Lane.

Greensboro police say Odis Alexiou, 71, of Greensboro, was driving his Ford Explorer when he crossed the center line and hit a blue Honda CRV.

The passenger in the CRV, Joseph Edwards, 60, of Eden, died from his injuries.

Alexiou has been charged with driving left of center and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Impairment and speed were not factors in the crash, police say.