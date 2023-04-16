SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A couple was arrested after 60 weapons and 548 grams of drugs were seized during an investigation Thursday evening in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted two search warrants in the 100 block of Marion Street in Cowpens.

During the execution of the search warrants, Steven Craig Quinn, 41, and Rebecca Ann Quinn, 39, both of Cowpens, were found to be in possession of the following:

89 grams of methamphetamine

459 grams of Marijuana

14 Oxycodone pills

22 firearms

2 stolen firearms

1 stolen enclosed trailer

1 stolen vehicle dolly

$16,923

At least two of the guns were reported stolen out of Virginia while the trailer had been stolen from Greenville County., according to the report.

The Sheriff’s Office said both Steven and Rebecca are convicted felons.

Information was gathered during the search warrants that led deputies to discover a storage unit that was under the control of Steven Quinn.

Deputies executed a third search warrant at Converse Storage on East Main Street Extension where the following weapons were located:

38 firearms

2 sawed-off shotguns

2 firearms with obliterated serial numbers

“Gun control works with people like us that follow the laws, it don’t work for people like these two that we arrested. Who had 60 weapons that they were selling to the drug cartel,” said Sheriff Chuck Wright.

Wright said they are thankful just to be able to get one illegal firearm off the streets. Let alone the 60 they seized in the bust.

“That’s a lot of fire power laying right there, that could be used in a school shooting, a bank robbery, any of those things, against us,” he said.

It’s tips like the one that led to this case, Wright said, that help them make the community safer.

“Anytime you think that something like this is going on, drugs in your neighborhood, we need to know,” said Wright.

Steven Quinn was charged with the following:

possession of a weapon by a violent felon – 3 counts

possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

trafficking methamphetamine 28-100 2nd

possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

possession with intent to distribute marijuana

possession of a schedule i/ii

possession of a sawed off shotgun – 2 counts

possession of a stolen firearm- 2 counts

possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number – 2 counts

Rebecca Quinn was charged with the following:

possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine 2nd

possession of a weapon by a violent felon

Both appeared before a judge Friday afternoon where Steven Quinn was denied bond and Rebecca Quinn was given a $30,000 bond with home detention as a requirement.