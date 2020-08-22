6-year-old who died from coronavirus in Florida is youngest person to die from virus in state

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 6-year-old from Hillsborough County, Florida is now the youngest person in the state to die from COVID-19, according to Florida Department of Health records.

Hillsborough County reported the child’s death on Friday.

The list of deaths released by health officials says the 6-year-old girl’s case was counted on Monday.

Officials aren’t sure if her case was related to travel or if she came into contact with a known case in Florida.

She is now the eighth child in Florida to die from the coronavirus.

