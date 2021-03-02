6-year-old shot in NC, airlifted to hospital, deputies say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A six-year-old was shot in Nashville and airlifted to the hospital, according to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 5900 block of Maggie Road in Nashville regarding an individual being shot.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or the condition of the child that was shot.

Investigators say there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Nash County Sheriff’s Office 252-459-4121 or Twin County Crimes Stoppers at 252-977-1111.