6-year-old shot in face at North Carolina playground, police looking for suspect

LELAND, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office is looking for a suspect after a 6-year-old boy was shot in the face while he was playing on a school playground during recess.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Lincoln Elementary School on Friday after a report of a child being wounded on school grounds.

Deputies determined that the bullet that hit the child was fired from a significant distance.

Detectives say they don’t believe there was any malicious intent involved.

It is likely someone shooting on private property was responsible.