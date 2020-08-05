6-year-old girl dies after testing positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) — A 6-year-old girl in Tennessee died on Tuesday after she tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

It is not clear at this time if she had any underlying health conditions.

The 6-year-old’s death marks the second time a child in west Tennessee has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital said a child younger than 18 tested positive for COVID-19 and died in July from an underlying condition.

Across Madison County, Tennessee, 17 people are in the hospital with COVID-19.

Two people are currently on ventilators, and 19 have died.