6-year-old faces life-threatening injuries after 3-vehicle crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 6-year-old has life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash on Bethabara Park Boulevard in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 7:41 a.m., police responded to the crash on the 5100 block of Bethabara Park Boulevard.

Police say three vehicles were involved, including a black SUV.

The 6-year-old was in the black SUV. The vehicle suffered extensive damage to the front and back.

A white car in front was also involved. The extent of damage is unknown.

The initial report concerned a person who was on the ground.

No further details were released about the child’s injuries.

All lanes of Bethabara Park Boulevard between University Parkway and Merehunt Drive are closed.