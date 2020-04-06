6-year-old boy gets new heart after waiting 4 years

BOSTON – A 6-year-old boy received a new heart after a four-year wait, telegram.com reports.

“He looks amazing,” said Sheena Cossette, his mother. “His color is beautiful. I’ve never seen him non-gray. He looks like a whole new kid.”

Carlos Gerald Cecilio Rolon was born with a congenital heart defect on Sept. 20, 2013, and placed on a waiting list for a transplant in 2016.

Parts of his heart, including valves, were underdeveloped, and he had a small left ventricle.

He had already had several heart surgeries before he was 2. The surgeries and procedures allowed him to leave the hospital and live his life like any other toddler.