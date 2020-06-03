6 protesters arrested in Greensboro after police find guns, bat

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Six men were arrested after they were found armed in a crowd in downtown Greensboro.

On Tuesday, officers say they saw several people together in a crowd at the protest, at least one of whom had a gun.

As the peaceful protest began to disperse, the group appeared to seperate from the crowd.

Police say they approached, and the group tried to run away.

Officers were able to arrest the group and found six guns on five people.

One of the people hit a police car and injured his ankle while trying to escape. The suspect was taken to a hospital and released after treatment.

In a separate incident, police saw a person in the crowd armed with a bat. The suspect was arrested.

Officers say the following people were arrested and charged:

Kacey Nathaniel Foster, 26 – Weapons at Parades Etc. Prohibited, Carrying Concealed Weapons, and Resist Delay Obstruct Public Officer.

Ramontre Joshuael Legrand, 23 – Weapons at Parades Etc. Prohibited

Quinton Trey Jones, 22 – Weapons at Parades Etc. Prohibited

Dashawn Eugene McKinnon, 24 – Alter Destroy Remove Serial Number of Firearm, Carrying Concealed Weapons, Weapons at Parades Etc. Prohibited, Weapon-Possession by Felon of Firearms Etc. Prohibited, Resist Delay Obstruct Public Officer

Jonathan Thurman Slaughter, 26 – Weapons at Parades Etc. Prohibited

Shawn Anthony Jackson, 33 – Manufacture/possess Weapon Of Mass Death/destruct