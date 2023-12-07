WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Six men were arrested as part of a multi-jurisdictional undercover sting across North Carolina targeting child sex predators and human traffickers, Wake Forest police said Thursday.

The joint operation this week involved undercover officers and agents posing as juveniles and traffickers. Police said the suspects are accused of soliciting the agents for sex or some other purpose, and meetings were set up where they were taken into custody.

Wake Forest police identified the following six suspects and their charges:

Frank Ferlo Jr., 60, Raleigh (Solicit by Computer/Appear),

Anwar Antuan Overby, 40, Durham (Attempted First Degree Statutory Rape),

Amadeo Vargas-Varela, 49, Raleigh (Solicit Prostitution Minor),

Jason Malone Lartigue, 42, Rolesville (Solicit Prostitution Minor),

Calixto Gomez-Carreno, 43, Garner (Solicit Prostitution Minor), and

Esteban Javier Alvarez-Medina, 47, Fuquay-Varina (Solicit Prostitution Minor)

Frank Ferlo Jr. (Source: Wake Forest Police Department)

Anwar Antuan Overby (Source: Wake Forest Police Department)

Amadeo Vargas-Varela (Source: Wake Forest Police Department)

Jason Malone Lartigue (Source: Wake Forest Police Department)

Calixto Gomez-Carreno (Source: Wake Forest Police Department)

Esteban Javier Alvarez-Medina (Source: Wake Forest Police Department)

Police said one of the reasons child sex crimes and human trafficking are on the rise is because predators now have access to their victims through home computers and cell phones.

“As a result, parents should stay vigilant by keeping track of what their children are doing online and off and by asking questions. Parents can also use apps designed to monitor computer use,” a news release from the Town of Wake Forest stated.

The FBI Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking Unit (CACHTU), Wake County District Attorney’s Office, and Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in this operation.