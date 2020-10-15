6 NC firefighters test positive for coronavirus

SANFORD, N.C. — Six firefighters are in isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus, according to the City of Sanford.

The city says they do not intend to release the firefighters’ names or details about their medical conditions.

The city is now having all employees at the city’s three fire stations tested as a precaution. The Lee County Health Department is working with the fire department to conduct contact tracing.

The fire stations have been cleaned and sanitized, and each station is sanitized again at shift change.

“One of my highest priorities is the safety and health of all Fire Department employees,” says Fire Chief Wayne Barber. “The Sanford Fire Department follows and exceeds, where possible, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines while providing emergency services to our community.”

The city does not expect that this will impact service.