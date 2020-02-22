6-month-old missing NC boy found dead in Charlotte cemetery, police say

Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson and Tamara Jernel Brown

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 6-month-old boy was found dead at a Charlotte cemetery Saturday morning, according to Matthews police, WBTV reports.

An Amber Alert for Chi-Liam Cody Brown-Erickson was canceled after officers found his dead body at the Sharon Memorial Park cemetery at about 4 a.m.

Police say Chi-Liam and his mother Tamara Jernel Brown, 30, had been missing since around 10 p.m. Thursday from the Gander Cove Lane area of Matthews.

Brown was reportedly arrested Friday night around 10 p.m. for common law robbery and two counts of assault on a government official.

Before she was arrested, police said she may have been suffering from a disability related to her mental health.

Chi-Liam was not with his mother when she was arrested, police say.

Homicide Detectives are conducting a death investigation in the Independence Division.



