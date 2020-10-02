6 illegal casinos raided in Randolph County (Randolph County Sheriff’s Office)

6 illegal casinos raided in Randolph County (Randolph County Sheriff’s Office)

6 illegal casinos raided in Randolph County (Randolph County Sheriff’s Office)

6 illegal casinos raided in Randolph County (Randolph County Sheriff’s Office)

6 illegal casinos raided in Randolph County (Randolph County Sheriff’s Office)

6 illegal casinos raided in Randolph County (Randolph County Sheriff’s Office)

6 illegal casinos raided in Randolph County (Randolph County Sheriff’s Office)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A two-day operation ended with investigators shutting down six casinos that were allegedly operated illegally, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office teamed up with ALE, Randleman police, Liberty police and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations as they investigated illegal casinos throughout Randolph County.

Investigators learned that the casinos were allegedly giving cash payouts for credits won on machines and were conducting or promoting sweepstakes through entertaining displays. The sheriff’s office says these acts are illegal in North Carolina.

Special agents say they seized illegal gaming boards, gaming machine hard drives, computers, documents, cash, methamphetamines, marijuana and multiple firearms.

Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Greg Seabolt released the following statement:

“North Carolina has gambling laws in place to protect the public. The concept for these illegal gaming establishments is based entirely on persons losing more money than they win. These machines are set up for just that which makes it profitable for the owners. A huge problem with these type of businesses is that they attract more crime into the area such as assaults, rapes and larcenies. My job as sheriff is to protect our citizens from crime and illegal activity and I plan to do just that. I urge the citizens of our county to please contact their representatives in Raleigh, to voice and address their concerns over these type of businesses in Randolph County and the State of NC.”

The locations raided include the following:

64 Skillz, 1520 East Dixie Drive Suite A in Asheboro

Winners Circle Skilled Games, 8800 US Highway 311 in Archdale

311 Biz Center, 8843 US Highway 311 in Archdale

Big Black Dog Entertainment, 646 West Academy Street in Randleman

Bonus Spins, 218 North Greensboro Street in Liberty

Franklinville Business Center, 5554 US Highway 64 East in Ramseur