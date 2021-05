WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire in Winston-Salem left six people in need of a temporary place to stay, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

At about 2:48 a.m., the fire departed shared video on Twitter showing a fire at a home on the 3500 block of Prospect Drive.

By 2:56 a.m., the fire was under control. Crews said the home was “all clear” after first search.

The Red Cross will be helping six people who have been displaced by the fire.