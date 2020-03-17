6 city council members, 2 Winston-Salem employees quarantined after potential COVID-19 exposure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Six city council members and 2 Winston-Salem employees are quarantined after potentially being exposed to the coronavirus, city officials tell FOX8.

Those in self-quarantine include council members DD Adams, Robert Clark, Jeff MacIntosh, John Larson, Dan Besse and Annette Scippio.

The other two staff members include Assistant City Manager Even Raleigh and Assistant to the City Manager Meridith Martin. Both of them are on the council's COVID-19 Task Force.

The city says they came in direct contact with the two people confirmed to have COVID-19 who were at the conference.

Some of them have been back inside City Hall since their return Friday. None of them are showing any symptoms at this time.

Adams is the only one who flew to and from DC. Besse took a train, and the rest drove.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video