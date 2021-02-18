Videos show damage to cars from falling trees in Winston-Salem, trees falling in Summerfield

Falling trees damaged six cars at Ardmore Terrace and Cloverdale Apartments in Winston-Salem on Thursday.

In Summerfield, video shows tree debris outside most driveways along Joseph Hoskins Road. Trees are leaning on a diagonal from the weight of the ice along Tiarella Drive.

Lights are currently out on South Main Street and Nathan Hunt Drive in High Point.

Duke Energy has projected that a million people could lose power, and some of these outages could last several days.

To prepare, Duke Energy has thousands of employees ready, including 5,400 line technicians and vegetation workers. More than 1,300 of those workers are from the company’s Midwest and Florida service areas and from other companies providing assistance.

The National Weather Service in Raleigh said that freezing rain began in central North Carolina by about 3:25 a.m. Thursday.