6 arrested after string of shootings in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Six people are behind bars after a string of shootings in High Point, according to police.

On March 28, officers responded to shootings at 624 E State Avenue on March 28, 315 Hobson Street on March 28 and 602 Tryon Avenue.

On March 30, they responded to a shooting at 315 Hobson St. and two shootings at 624 E. State Ave.

Police were able to identify suspects and filed charges. The U.S. Marshals Task Force and High Point police arrested six people.

On March 28, officers arrested Demaurice S. Turner, 22, of High Point, on two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He received no bond.

On March 30, Arthur “AJ” J, McFadden, 23 of High Point, was arrested on charges of possessing stolen goods and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He received a $10,000 unsecured bond. On Saturday, he was also charged and served with a criminal summons for assault by pointing a gun.

On Friday, they arrested Allen D. N. Lloyd, 20, of High Point on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He received a $75,000 secured bond.

The same day he bonded out, he was accused of threatning to kill some of the witnesses.

He was charged with intimidating or interfering with witnesses and cyberstalking.

He then turned himself in and received a $2 million secured bond.

Also on Friday, officers arrested Shamar T. Turner, 18, of Greensboro, Franklin White Jr., 18, of High Point, and a 17-year-old boy.

Turner was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. He received a $100,000 secured bond.

Officers arrested White on a charge of felony larceny and received a $500,000 secured bond.

He was later charged with possessing stolen goods; trafficking heroin; possession with the intent to manufacture, sell, deliver Schedule VI and Schedule II controlled substances; resist, delay and obstruct; reckless driving; speed to elude arrest; and hit and run property damage. On these charges, he received an additional $500,000 secured bond.

The teenager, whose name has not been released, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and sent to the Juvenile Detention Center in Greensboro.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

